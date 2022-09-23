Two injured in Wilmington shooting

A shooting took place Friday morning in Wilmington, according to WPD (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington.

Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St.

Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded to the scene.

They located one female juvenile and one male adult victim suffering from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Officers began life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet.

EMS responded and both victims were transported to Novant Health NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an on-going investigation.