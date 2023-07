Two injured when small plane crashes into NC backyard

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) — A single-engine plane crashed into a home’s backyard in Catawba County, North Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The pilot was reportedly trying to land at Laney’s airport, which serves Lake Norman, when they overshot the runway.

The pilot and a passenger were the only two people onboard. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will oversee the investigation.