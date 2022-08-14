Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington.

This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.

Rob Clark, Cape Fear River Watch Water Quality Programs Manager told us how much trash they were estimating to collect.

“To this cleanup this year we have just under nine thousand pounds of trash and litter collected so I’m estimating here another five hundred to two thousand pounds. It’s typical for a cleanup.

Clark says this is a great opportunity to learn more about the local water sheds and that they are always looking for more volunteers.