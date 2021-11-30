Two men accused of stealing nearly $14K worth of materials from construction sites

Mugshots of Ryan Duffy and Cody Coston (Photo: BCSO)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in connection to construction site thefts in Brunswick County.

30-year-old Ryan Tyler Duffy and 25-year-old Cody Allen Coston are accused of stealing nearly $14,000 worth of construction materials from various construction sites in Leland and Brunswick County over the course of about three months.

On Nov. 23, Duffy was charged with two counts of Felony Larceny from a Construction Site. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.

Coston is charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property from a Construction Site. He was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 24 and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Detectives with the Leland Police Department, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have worked together on this investigation since the first reported theft occurred in mid-September.

The investigation is ongoing.