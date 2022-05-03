Two men arrested in Brunswick County on multiple drug-related charges

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the BCSO Patrol Unit, have arrested two men on multiple drug related charges, including trafficking.

34-year-old Kalamison Zamar Hill of Shallotte is charged with 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine, PWIMSD COCAINE, conspiring to traffic in cocaine, possess drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle CS, possess SCH VI CS and resisting a public officer.

31-year-old Malik Nahaim McNeil of Supply is charged with the same offenses as Hill (except to resisting a public officer), in addition to a charge of possess SCH VI CS and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Both men were arrested Monday and are currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.