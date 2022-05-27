Two men facing felony gun charges for separate incidents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department responded to the 100 block of Dock Street last Friday, May 20th around 10:20 p.m. to serve a warrant.

30-year-old Codey Guerrero was taken into custody without incident and is charged with two counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.

In a separate incident, a few hours later, on May 21st around 2:05 a.m., WPD officers responded to a call along North Front Street in Wilmington.

25-year-old Joquis Pollock brandished a firearm as law enforcement officers gave him commands to drop the weapon. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Pollock is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is charged with Felony Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Firearm by a Felon, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.