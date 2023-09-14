Two people arrested on drug charges following high speed chase through two counties

Bryan Austin Potts Freeman and Taylar Nicole Bryan were arrested following a high speed chase (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a high speed chase through two counties.

During a “saturation patrol” around NC 131 and NC 41 in Bladen County, officers say they saw a vehicle with fake tags and attempted to perform a stop.

They say the vehicle didn’t comply and quickly drove away into Robeson County, reaching speeds of 106 mph.

Due to the traffic conditions in the area, which included school buses and children, the chase was discontinued.

A 911 Call Center later received a call the suspect vehicle had wrecked into a large structure and two suspects ran away from the vehicle.

The suspects were tracked down and identified as Bryan Austin Potts Freeman and Taylar Nicole Bryan.

Freeman, 25, was charged with Driving while impaired, PWIMSD SCH II CS, maintain vehicle dwelling CS, Felony flee to arrest with motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a cancelled weapon.

Freeman was held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $52,000 secured bond.

Bryan, 22, was charged with PWISD counterfeit controlled substance, simple possession VI controlled substance, Possession of marijuana paraphernalia and aid and abet DWI.

Bryan was held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.