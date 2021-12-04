Two people critically injured after vehicle crashes into apartment in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building early Saturday morning, critically injuring a couple inside.

Around 2:54 am, police were dispatched to Hawthorne Commons on the 4900 block of Tarheel Court where they discovered the vehicle inside the apartment.

The couple was transported by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and said to be critically injured.

The Wilmington Police traffic unit is investigating the incident as a hit and run.

They asked if you have any information to call Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411. You can also use the Tip 411 app.