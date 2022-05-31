Two people injured after car crashes into front of Wilmington nail salon

CAR1 (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

CAR2 (Photo: Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Nails on Oleander Drive had been open for around an hour Tuesday morning when a car came crashing through the front door.

The owner and a customer were injured in the incident and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the car will not face charges. They say he appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and was not under the influence.

This is an on-going investigation.