Two people out on bond receive new charges for allegedly violating release orders

Bronson Mark Brisson and Summer Danielle Howd (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly violating their release orders.

Back on December 19, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Elizabethtown, locating trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, a firearm, and several thousand dollars. After the investigation was completed, Bronson Mark Brisson, 24, as well as Summer Danielle Howd, 25, were arrested.

Both Brisson and Howd were later released from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on unsecured bonds, with the understanding that they both comply with standards set forth by a pretrial release order. After a violation of this order, an Order for Arrest was issued for Howd.

On April 6th, Brisson and Howd were arrested again.

Brisson was arrested by the Lumberton Police Department and was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was held under a $5,000 bond.

Howd was re-arrested on the charges stemming from the December 2022 search warrant and was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’ Office Detention Center, where she was held under a $350,000 bond.