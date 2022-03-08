Two people shot in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two people are recovering after being shot at an apartment complex in Whiteville.

According to a news release from the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to Patio Place Drive at Barbcrest Apartments just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were found shot. They were identified as Shemika McCallister and Paul Register, Jr.

EMS took both victims to Columbus County Regional Healthcare Register was then flown to NHRMC.

Police say both victims are in stable condition.

If you have any information to help identify a suspect, call Whiteville PD at (910) 642.5111.