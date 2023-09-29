Two Wilmington men arrested following Columbus County robbery, murder

Tamrick Jamar Hobley and Trequan Lakeithan Age have been arrested (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington men have been arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Columbus County.

Tamrick Jamar Hobley, 29, has been charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy armed robbery of a business person and probation violation.

Trequan Lakeithan Age, 56, has been charged with conspiracy armed robbery of a business person and accessory after the fact.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says both men were involved in an armed robbery which resulted in the murder of Tracey Lovell Taylor in July.

Hobley was given a $50,000 bond with Age receiving no bond.