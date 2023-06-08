Two Wilmington men killed in Virginia plane crash

COLONIAL BEACH, VA- (WWAY) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating a plane crash in Virginia that killed two Wilmington men.

According to Virginia State Police, they responded to a plane crash call at 10:28am on Wednesday in the area of 687 Layton Landing Road in Colonial Beach.

The report says a Vans R6 single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield near a driveway and caught fire.

The pilot, Logan Edward Woodworth, 28, and his passenger, Bruce Edward Woodworth, 57, both of Wilmington, were both confirmed deceased on the scene.

No one on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.