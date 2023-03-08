Two Wilmington restaurants close their doors after years of service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two popular Wilmington restaurants, within minutes of eachother, and closing their doors.

Hops Supply Company in the 5400 Block of Oleander Drive, and the Wild Wing Cafe in the 1300 Block on Military Cutoff are both shutting down.

While a reason for the closure isn’t given, Hops Supply Company says in a Facebook post that its employees are recieving support, along with the opportunity to relocate within their family of restaurants.

Wild Wing Cafe closed late last month, citing “management changes” as the reason for ceasing operations.