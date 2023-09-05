Two-year road work beginning on bridge over Calabash River

Road work is being completed over the Calabash River (Photo: MGN)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A bridge replacement project expected to last nearly two years should begin in Calabash this week.

Crews will replace the ‘Beach Drive Southwest’ bridge on NC 179 business over the Calabash River.

The State Department of Transportation says the 48-year-old bridge needs to be replaced due to its age.

Drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road Southwest, Seaside Road Southwest, Sunset Boulevard and Shoreline Drive while the work is being done.

The project is scheduled to finish up in the spring of 2025.