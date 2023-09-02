U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage following Idalia flooding

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 21 stores across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina where residents may need recovery assistance after Hurricane Idalia.

The storm moved through the Southeast on Wednesday, creating widespread flooding and storm surges with its strong winds.

“Storms and rainfall of this magnitude create an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage during the recovery process,” Tinessa Edwards, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president, said in a press release. “Our U-Haul family is stepping up by making our disaster relief program available to anyone in need across the Carolinas and Florida, adding to the Florida offer made last week.”

Local U-Haul companies announced 54 self-storage facilities in Florida would offer one month of free storage before Idalia made landfall.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility.

North Carolina locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.

5400 Bragg Blvd.

Fayetteville, NC 28303

(910) 864-2797

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum

2346 Gillespie St.

Fayetteville, NC 28306

(910) 223-1556

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River

425 S. Marine Blvd.

Jacksonville, NC 28540

(910) 455-2717

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Porters Neck

7710 Market St.

Wilmington, NC 28411

(910) 338-5171