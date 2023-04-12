U.S. authorities will not pursue charges in death of Shanquella Robinson

CBS News,
Shanquella
Shanquella Robinson (Photo: WJZY/NNS)

(CBS NEWS) — Prosecutors in the United States will not bring charges in what was previously a federal investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, while in Mexico last October.

Officials with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in two districts in North Carolina announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, issued shortly before the woman’s family members were scheduled to speak about the probe and Robinson’s killing at a televised news conference.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Robinson has been a priority for federal prosecutors and the FBI,” read the statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the western district of North Carolina.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” it continued. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Citing “a detailed and thorough investigation” and an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner’s office in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County, officials said they found that “the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Categories: NC, News, US
Tags: , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts