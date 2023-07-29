U.S. Coast Guard takes over investigation into Little River boat incident that killed 11-year-old girl

The U.S. Coast Guard has taken over the investigation into an incident on the Intracoastal Waterway last week in Little River that .

Last Wednesday, a 23-foot boat carrying 12 people was traveling on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River when it was rocked by a large wake from another boat. The wake sent nine of the 12 occupants overboard.

The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources said last week the 11-year-old female victim was struck by a propeller after being thrown overboard. She later died of her injuries. The Horry County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified her as Olivia Knighton, of Massachusetts.

Olivia is the only

At the time, SCDNR said they were in process of a “detailed inquiry that includes collecting witness statements, examining the boat and working to develop a complete picture of what happened.”

Friday, SCDNR announced that the United States Coast Guard had taken over as the lead investigative agency, “as is standard when a commercial vessel is involved.”