U.S Department of Education releases student debt relief update

U.S Department of Education releases a preview of the Student Loan Forgiveness Application (Photo: Pexels)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — This week, the Biden-Harris administration previewed the Student Loan Debt Relief application form.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, the application will be available later this month.

The department also describes the application as “short” and “simple”, saying you don’t need to log into an account or provide any documents to apply.

The White House official Twitter page released a preview of the form.

Student Debt Relief Update: Today, the U.S. Department of Education is previewing the student debt relief application form. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/efSzRbions — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2022

They added that Federal Student Aid will reach out directly once you’ve submitted your application, incase you need to provide any additional information.

You will be able to fill out the application on both mobile and desktop devices, and the application will be available in both English and Spanish when it goes live.

The application period will run from this month through December 31st, 2023.

You can click here to learn more about Student Loan Debt Relief.

The release also reminded applicants to beware of scams.

“Borrowers should know that the best source of information about when the application period opens will come directly from the Department of Education and Federal Student Aid. You might be contacted by a company saying they will help you get loan discharge, forgiveness, cancellation or debt relief for a fee. You never have to pay for help with your federal student aid. Make sure you work only with the U.S. Department of Education and our loan servicers, and never reveal your personal information or account password to anyone.”

Emails from the department or student aid will come from noreply@studentaid.gov, noreply@debtrelief.studentaid.gov, or ed.gov@public.govdelivery.com.

You can report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-382-4357 or by clicking here.