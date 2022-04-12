U.S Fish and Wildlife, Association of Zoos and Aquariums distribute first wave of awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) distributed the first wave of awards – a total of more than $1.6 million – under the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program, funded by the American Rescue Plan.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Congress recognized the dedication of zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, and other facilities across the nation in helping save animals and plants from extinction by appropriating $30 million to reimburse expenses related to the care of captive species listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), as well as rescued and confiscated wildlife that are at risk of extinction.

“The Service is pleased to work with longtime partner AZA to reimburse plant and animal care facilities in this first distribution of critical American Rescue Plan funding,” said Service Director Martha Williams. “We are confident these funds will be used effectively to continue these institutions’ high-quality efforts to protect the nation’s imperiled species.”

“As we reviewed the applications for this funding, it was clear that despite the pandemic, zoos, aquariums and other facilities continued to provide extraordinary care for federally protected species and a critically important service to the agencies dedicated to endangered species recovery. That is why we are so grateful to partner with the Service to direct this funding to provide some relief to facilities who need it,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of AZA.

Our state is receiving funds for the following facilities:

Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue, $100,703

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, $123,672

North Carolina Aquarium Pine Knoll Shores, $59,850

Funds released will be directed toward reimbursing these 21 facilities for expenses such as:

Food

Veterinary care/medicine

Direct animal/plant care staff time

Life-support systems

Transport for medical, reintroduction into the wild, and captive breeding purposes

Real property debt and holding space improvements/modifications

Utilities essential for the care of species (e.g., electricity/gas/natural gas to power essential services).

Zoos, aquariums and other facilities work alongside the federal government to support recovery programs, rehabilitate injured animals, care for confiscated wildlife, and help save endangered species from extinction, including manatees, sea turtles, black-footed ferrets, California condors, Florida corals, Mexican wolves, red wolves, northern and southern sea otters, Eastern indigo snakes, the Wyoming toad and many others.

Additional information about the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program can be found on AZA’s website.