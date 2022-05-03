U.S. RT 701 bridge closures near Elizabethtown starts tomorrow

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Lane closures off the U.S. 701 bridge near Elizabethtown will begin Wednesday, after a short delay.

Closures were supposed to get started Monday but according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation the crane used to do the heavy lifting, needed some fine tuning.

The stone foundation where the heavy machinery was built on, at the Cape Fear riverbank, needed adjustments.

Sections of the crane – which measures more than 400-feet and weighs nearly 2.6 million pounds – were hauled in by nearly 56 trucks over the span of a week.

The bridge will close every day during the week from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Digital boards will be in place to remind drivers of the public closures, which are expected to last until the end of May.

The bridge project – which started in the summer of 2020 – comes at a price tag of $23.3 million which includes the destruction of one bridge, according to NCDOT officials.

Once the project is complete, the 1,218-foot bridge will have four lanes; it’s expected to be opened to traffic by late spring 2024.

