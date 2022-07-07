UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Johnson said he will continue to serve "until a new leader is in place."

LONDON (ABC News) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, after more than 40 ministers quit his cabinet and urged him to step down.

In a statement delivered outside his office at No. 10 Downing Street in London, Johnson announced that he has agreed to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, which would result in his departure as prime minister once the party selects a successor through a leadership election, possibly in the fall. He said that process should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. He also noted that he has appointed a new cabinet of ministers who, along with him, will serve “until a new leader is in place.”

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader and prime minister,” Johnson said.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” he added. “But them’s the breaks.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, released a statement earlier Thursday, saying: “It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago.”

