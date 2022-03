Unaffiliated voters now the majority in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a historic moment in North Carolina’s political history.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans are the majority of voters.

The largest voting block doesn’t identify with any party.

Just as North Carolina’s population has grown, so has the voting pool.

As of March 19, there are 7,241,158 registered voters in the state.

