UNC-Chapel Hill auctioning courtside seats to Saturday game against Georgia Tech

Sit at announcers table midcourt and front row

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY) — For one night only, Carolina Basketball is giving one lucky bidder the chance to have a front-row, midcourt look at a Tar Heel basketball game.

Sit where announcers like Jay Bilas and Dick Vitale call Carolina games. The game is Saturday at 8pm in the Smith Center. Bid for four seats across from the benches, a parking pass, and your selection of Carolina gear.

Bidding ends January 14 at 2pm.

