UNC Charlotte student NC’s first confirmed case of omicron variant

Omicron variant (Photo: CDC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY/WNCN) — UNC Charlotte Emergency Management has announced they’ve detected the state’s first Omicron variant in the state.

The university said its on-campus sequencing lab found the variant in a student who traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break. The school said the student has subsequently recovered from their symptoms.

A school statement said all the student’s close contacts were notified through the University’s contact tracing protocols. Mecklenberg County also said the student had only one known contact. No other positive cases have been identified.

“Because of the University’s unique ability to conduct genomic sequencing, Charlotte has partnered with Mecklenburg County, StarMed and the state of North Carolina to conduct sequencing of COVID-19-positive samples to detect the presence and monitor the spread of variants in the area to help guide public health response,” read a statement posted to the school’s NinerNotices page.

Early reports from those infected by the variant have shown that while it may be more transmissible, it may be more mild in disease than the Delta variant. Delta remains the prominent strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 99 percent of all cases.

So far, vaccines and treatments are still believed to be effective against the new variant.