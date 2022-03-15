UNC professor flying to space with Blue Origin crew

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. from West Texas on March 23. This will be the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program.

(Photo: Blue Origin / YouTube)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people, including SNL cast member Pete Davidson, will fly into space on a Blue Origin flight later this month. Among the crew will also be a University of North Carolina professor.

Jim Kitchen is a professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School. He teaches Practice of Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

Kitchen’s focus is on teaching students how to start for-profit, non-profit and social entrepreneurial ventures and fundraising. Outside of UNC, Kitchen is an investor and entrepreneur specializing in acquiring apartment complexes and drug stores.

