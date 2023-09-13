‘All clear’ posted after UNC students, staff told to say inside due to armed and dangerous person

UNC Chapel Hill (Photo: via WSOC)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — An all clear has been posted after UNC had issued an emergency notification, including sirens that an ‘armed and dangerous’ person is on or near campus Wednesday afternoon.

The university advised students and staff to stay inside, close windows and doors immediately until further notice.

The University advised the campus community to go to alertcarolina.unc.edu, for updates.