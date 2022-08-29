UNCW begins first full week of classes in 75th year

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students have officially begun their first full week of classes in the 2022-23 school year.

A partial-week of classes began last Wednesday, kicking off the University’s Diamond Anniversary 75th year.

Wilmington College was established as an educational center for veteran’s returning from WWII in 1947.

The institution opened its doors on September 4, 1947 to 238 students.

The university has grown to nearly 2,500 faculty and staff, with 17,000 students and 100,000 alumni.

A grand opening ceremony of UNCW’s newest academic building — Veteran’s Hall — will be held on September 15th.