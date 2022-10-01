UNCW campus events go on as planned, including Family Weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Campus events at UNCW, including Family Weekend will go on as planned and ask participants to see individual event websites for specific information.

According to UNCW officials, their main campus and the Center for Marine Science experienced little damage from the impacts of Ian.

UNCW officials warn students, faculty, and staff of the potential for dangerous rip currents, which remain high Saturday and urge the public to exercise caution.

UNCW officials want to warn about potential flooding on area roads and remind people not to enter standing water on foot; there may be significant risks of infection or electrocution.