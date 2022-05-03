UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

The award is among the highest honors a North Carolina governor can confer.

UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli receives the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during his retirement celebration at Kenan House April 28, 2022. (PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in recognition of his contributions to public service.

Chancellor Sartarelli was presented the award during a retirement reception on April 28.

He announced in September 2021 that he would step down as leader of the university effective June 30, 2022.

For the past three years, UNCW has been one of only three UNC System institutions ranked among the “Top 100 Public National Universities,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Before joining UNCW, Chancellor Sartarelli had served as the West Virginia University as chief global officer and Milan Puskar Dean of the College of Business and Economics.

Before transitioning into higher education, Chancellor Sartarelli spent three decades in international marketing and management with three global pharmaceutical companies – Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson.

During his tenure, Chancellor Sartarelli was recognized by Business North Carolina as one of the state’s most influential leaders.