UNCW College of Arts and Sciences separates into two colleges

(photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences will soon split into two new colleges.

Starting July 1, one college will focus on social sciences, humanities, and the arts while the other college will focus on computing, engineering and science.

“We are excited to launch these two new colleges,” said Provost James J. Winebrake. “This new structure will allow us to expand the educational experiences we offer our students, further support the great work of our faculty and staff and respond to an evolving higher education landscape.”

The College of Arts and Sciences will continue with normal operations while the search begins for new deans and evaluates staffing and resource needs.