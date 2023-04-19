UNCW College of Arts and Sciences splitting into two new colleges

UNCW's College of Arts and Sciences is splitting into two different colleges (PHOTO BY: LOGAN WELLS/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — University of North Carolina Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences will transition into two new colleges this summer.

The split from its existing structure is set to take place July 1st.

The two new names were announced Tuesday as the ‘College of Humanities, Social Sciences and the Arts’ and ‘College of Science and Engineering’.

The College of Arts and Sciences will continue with normal operations as the University conducts searches this spring for new founding deans and evaluates staffing and other resource needs.