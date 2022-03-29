UNCW graduate programs climbs U.S News & World report rankings

Earlier this year, UNCW graduate programs were also recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the top online programs of 2022.

(photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s education program has moved up 25 places and the public affairs program climbed nine spots on the U.S. News & World Report list of “2023 Best Graduate Schools.”

Two other programs – part-time MBA and social work – were also ranked, and UNCW’s geology program made the list in the first year for its category.

Beyond the six major disciplines ranked annually, U.S. News also periodically ranks programs in the sciences, social sciences and humanities, health, and many other fields based solely on academic experts’ ratings.

“We are pleased to be recognized nationally once again for UNCW’s graduate school excellence and innovation,” said Dr. James Winebrake, provost. “UNCW remains committed to growth with quality, adding selective doctoral and graduate programs that are attracting some of the nation’s top researchers and faculty and preparing our current and future students to become tomorrow’s workforce in North Carolina and beyond.”

The Best Graduate Schools rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

The MBA and education rankings are based on academic and institutional data submitted by the schools, as well as peer assessment.

The geology, public affairs and social work programs are ranked based on peer assessment.

Earlier this year, UNCW graduate programs were also recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the top online programs of 2022.

In particular, the UNCW master’s in nursing online program made it on several U.S. News national lists, breaking the top 50 overall for “Best Online Master’s in Nursing.”

Additionally, for the first time, the nursing program was ranked for both “Best Online Master’s in Nursing for Veterans” (top 20) and “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Education Programs” (top 10).

Two additional UNCW online graduate programs ranked in the 2022 top online programs report, selected once again for “Best Online Master’s of Business” and “Best Online Master’s in Education.”

You can read more here.