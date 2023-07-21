UNCW Hall of Famer Knighton loses daughter in boating accident

WILMINGTON. N.C. (WWAY) – The 11-year-old girl who was killed Wednesday in a tragic boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway is the daughter of a retired Major League Soccer player and UNCW Hall of Fame soccer player.

The family was vacationing in Carolinas. Brad Knighton, a UNCW Hall of Fame goalkeeper, is from Hickory. Brad met his wife at UNCW.

The wake from another boat sent Olivia and eight other people overboard on Wednesday, WPDE reported. The girl was hit by a propeller and died from her injuries. No one else was hurt.

Her father tweeted Thursday about his daughter’s death, saying he and his family are still in shock.