UNCW-Hofstra game postponed over COVID-19 concerns

UNCW Basketball (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s women’s basketball game with Colonial Athletic Association opponent Hofstra, scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, New York, has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the Hofstra program.

UNCW and Hofstra administrators and coaches will work with CAA officials to possibly reschedule the game in the future.

The Seahawks (3-7) return home on Friday, Jan. 7, to face Delaware in CAA action at 7 p.m.