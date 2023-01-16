UNCW holding COVID vaccine event

You can now get your COVID booster or flu vaccine at UNCW (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to be high around the holidays, there’s a new push to get people boosted against the latest variants.

The UNCW Student Health Center is offering free COVID-19 boosters for anyone who wants one, as long as you’re 16 or older.

The event will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and then 1:30 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Pfizer-biotech and Moderna bivalent boosters will be available while supplies last.

It’s free and no appointment is necessary.

If you want to take part but can’t make it this Friday, UNCW is doing it at the same times the following Friday.