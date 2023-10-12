UNCW holds 5th annual cybersecurity conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC Wilmington held its 5th annual cybersecurity conference on October 12th. The conference will continue on October 13th.

The conference brings students and local business owners together with industry experts to discuss and learn about new ways people try to steal information and data, along with giving students the chance to learn more about various jobs in the industry.

One of UNCW’s professors, Ulku Clark, said the conference will really help the owners of small businesses, the type of businesses that are most vulnerable to attacks.

“small, medium-sized businesses, most of the time, they don’t have even have an IT person,” Clark said. “So for that reason, they are very vulnerable and so in this conference, we are trying to address that issue as well by offering a bunch of different sessions towards, geared towards small, medium-sized companies so they can improve their security posture as well.”

As part of the conference, UNCW students also presented research they have been doing regarding online supply chains.