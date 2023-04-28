UNCW hosts 2023 YEPex Youth Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The annual YEPex event connects students with local entrepreneurs to learn more about starting businesses. Students had to make business pitches and come up with ideas, where finalists were selected, and votes would be casted on each product.

Andres Valdiri — a senior at Isaac Bear Community College was one of the first-place winners. His idea was to use an “artificial intelligence facial scan” to measure head dimensions. It then lets you know what haircut best suits you and helps you picked the best barber.

“It was really just a pain point where I unfortunately had a really bad haircut, and the barber obviously didn’t really have experience with what I wanted him to do. I wish I had an experienced barber that kinda had experience with a certain hair style,” Valdiri explained.

Finalists walked away with trophies and cash prizes as well.