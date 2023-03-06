UNCW Hosts Affordable Housing Coalition Public Forum

This forum addressed the affordable housing crisis in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson Counties.

The slogan for the affordable housing coalition public forum this weekend was “housing is a human right.”

Guest panelist and New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple urged the public to be an advocate at more than just these local forums for affordable housing, as this is a national crisis.

Rob Zapple, the New Hanover County Commissioner said, “We are looking very much forward to helping some of the homeless issues from downtown to throughout our county. There’s also another way to approach this affordable housing maintenance, it has to do with our policies and codes.

The city of Wilmington is offering public comment in regard to the city’s Draft Home American Rescue Plan Act Allocation Plan.

This public hearing will take place Tuesday, March 7th at City Hall at 6:30 P.M..