UNCW hosts “Harry’s Game”

Harry was born with down syndrome and this game, between UNCW’s and Duke's Men's Soccer Teams, promotes inclusion and acceptance for special need's children.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At UNCW on Saturday afternoon, Harry’s Game, a friendly soccer game for charity.

Harry’s Game is named after UNCW’s Men’s Head Soccer Coach, Aidan Heaney’s, son.

“Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome’s”, or “Coastal BUD’S”, Executive Director, Jessica Wilson, said this event was a chance to come together and uplift other children like Harry.

“New Hanover County Special Olympics,” along with “Coastal BUD’S,” are two organizations that money raised from the event will go to.

Wilson said, “I think that it’s just very important that we have this example of inclusion and acceptance in our community. And it’s so wonderful for Coach Heaney to do this and for the entire UNCW family to come together and show they support inclusion and acceptance, and it helps our community, at large, see the importance of that.”

The event also featured a silent auction, bounce houses and many smiles — despite being visited by the rain.