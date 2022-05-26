UNCW names new Chancellor-Elect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington will soon have a new chancellor…and it’s a familiar face. Dr. Aswani K. Volety will be the new chancellor; His first day will be July 1.

Volety is currently Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Elon University, but previously served as the Dean of UNCW’s College of Arts & Sciences and the Executive Director of the Center for Marine Science.

He was selected for the nomination following a rigorous national search process that involved input from the UNCW community, including students, faculty, staff, the Board of Trustees, and alumni.

Volety moved from India to the United States at age 23, and graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Doctorate in Marine Science. He received his master’s degree in Zoology with a specialization in Marine Biology and his Bachelor of Science from Andhra University in India. Volety also earned graduate certificates in Management Development, and Management and Leadership in Education from the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University, and he is the recipient of Fulbright Fellowship to France. He is a graduate of the American Association for State Colleges and Universities’ Millennium Leadership Initiative. He and his wife, Ai Ning Loh, have two children, Uma and Mia.

Chancellor-Elect Volety will begin his role following the retirement of Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli on June 30.