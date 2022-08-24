UNCW promoting monkeypox prevention ahead of first day of class

The Student Health Center is making sure students and the larger campus community knows what monkeypox is, how to spot it, and prevent it.

UNCW on August 23, 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 16,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States, more than 260 in North Carolina, and one confirmed in New Hanover County.

As UNCW students return to class on Wednesday, the Student Health Center is making sure students and the larger campus community knows what monkeypox is, how to spot it, and prevent it.

“Using our video screens, word of mouth, doing some presentations to groups. Next week is our involvement carnival so we’ll have a display and some information about monkeypox there,” Student Health Center Director Dr. Katrin Wesner-Harts said.

Wesner-Harts says many of the ways to prevent monkeypox is very similar to the steps taken to prevent COVID-19.

“Hand washing, staying home if you’re sick, making sure that you have a good sense of your own health, monitor your health. If you have any concerns, call the health center. Come on in,” she said.

As for the students, they have varying levels of concern for the potential spread of the virus.

“It’s not as contagious as something like COVID-19, so I’m not that concerned about it,” Jason Diehl said. “I don’t think it will be a real big issue, but I worry about it becoming more contagious and stuff of that nature.”

“I feel like it’s definitely going to happen here eventually, but yeah, I am a little bit worried about it,” Lily Hesse said.

Whether concerns are big or small, Wesner-Harts wants to make sure everyone feels comfortable asking questions.

“There are so many resources for people in our county. We are a well resourced county and on campus. Any questions, no matter what, very similar to during COVID, if you have any questions contact us. Let’s get you the information that you need,” Wesner-Harts said.

The university does have the ability to test for the virus, but anyone interested in getting the vaccine will be referred to New Hanover County Health and Human Services.

Visit here for more information on how to get the vaccine in New Hanover County.