UNCW provides kids and adults with autism with a unique opportunity

UNCW hosted a unique opportunity for children and young adults on the autism spectrum on Saturday afternoon.

The Department Of Theater presented an adaptation of ‘The Tempest’. In this inquisitee experience, Shakespeare text and unique story telling were used to provide children and young adults an opportunity to gain social and cognitive skills while playing and interacting with the rhythms of Shakespeare’s verse.

Shakespeare and autism is a distinctive, research-based methodology that aims to release communicative blocks experienced by those with autism, including those who are non-verbal, to assist with communication, social interaction and recognition of facial expressions, to name a few.