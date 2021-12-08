UNCW says state bonuses for eligible employees will be in December paychecks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC-Wilmington announced eligible employees will receive a one-time bonus included in their December paychecks.

In an email sent to staff and faculty, Chancellor Jose Sartarelli wrote that most permanent, full-time employees will get $1,000; some will get an additional $500, as eligibility was set by the legislature.

The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor in November. Details about eligibility are available here.

“I hope these well-deserved bonuses enhance your enjoyment of the holiday season,” Sartarelli wrote.