UNCW students bring another film to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lights, camera, action! Another production is being filmed in the Cape Fear.

Except the plot is a little bit different this time. It is being filmed by students.

“The Break” is being filmed by UNCW students on Castle Street. Several businesses are being used for the shoot including “Kayla’s Korner” and “On Thyme” restaurant.

The film highlights the impact of small businesses in the Cape Fear and the role that local entrepreneurs play in the community.

Producer KJ Roberts said the project gave him and his team the chance to get a different but rewarding look at Wilmington.

“So it really makes working on this project a lot more valuable because we actually get to, ya know, be out here and see the community that we work in and feel the support,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the film is a senior project for him and for much of the cast and crew. Filming will take place throughout the weekend with plans to wrap up by Sunday.