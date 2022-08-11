UNCW teams up with Craft Brewers Alliance to created recycling program

Craft Beer (Photo: Paul Joseph / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance recently partnered with the UNCW Recycling Depot to create a recycling initiative that will address the disposal of waste products commonly used in local craft beer production.

Carmen Keene, an intern with Mad Mole Brewing Company, initiated contact with UNCW to discuss the prospect of recycling woven polypropylene bags and pallet shrink wrap used to transport malted grain.

“They will take our malt bags at the Recycling Depot drop off location and use their facility to bale, store, and ship them to a vendor,” Keene said. “The vendor will pick up this specific type of plastic and recycle it into reusable materials. All we must do is transport the bags and shrink wrap from our breweries to UNCW’s Recycling Depot on campus.”

Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance President, Ellie Craig, says that Keene’s work through her internship at Mad Mole Brewing has positively impacted the local craft beer industry by reducing their environmental footprint.

“This is a prime example of the collaborative efforts we have made to better our community as an organization,” Craig said. “We are very grateful to Mad Mole Brewing and Ms. Keene for the time and energy they put forth in getting this recycling program up an running.”