UNCW testing their emergency notification system this week

UNCW will be conducting a test of their emergency notification system this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is planning to test their emergency alert system this week.

A full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system is scheduled to occur at noon on Thursday. This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools. No action from the campus or community is needed.

The UNCW Office of Environmental Health and Safety, University Police and the Office of University Relations periodically test the UNCWAlert system to familiarize the campus community with notification outlets and to perform routine maintenance of system components. UNCWAlert emergency notification system communication tools include: The UNCW Emergency Siren System (an audible message signals the start of the test and another signals the conclusion)

Twitter

Campus emails

UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls

Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers