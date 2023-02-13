UNCW Turkish students react to recent earthquake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– One week ago, a powerful and deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

“I guess…just pray,” Mina Eksi, Turkish Student.

“We are feeling so bad because this is our country and this is our people,” said Berna Ozgur, Turkish Student.

UNCW hosts several students from Turkey, who are spending the year in Wilmington to finish up their college degrees.

One student says he did have family in an impacted area.

“Actually, in that earthquake, my mother’s side lives in Hatti, which was most affected in Turkey. Luckily, they are good right now because their building was strong,” said Alper Erdem, Turkish Student.

Four other students we spoke with are from Istanbul. They say while their families are okay, it is hard to watch their home county go through such a tremendous tragedy.

“Thank God they live in Istanbul and nothing happened there, but still, it happened to my homeland. It happened to my country. It was a disaster,” said Mina Eksi, Turkish Student.

The students say that they are very thankful for the efforts being made to help.

“America is one of the countries that has helped us very much. They sent us a huge rescue team and also donate money. So, we want to thank you,” said Berna Ozgur.

The students say donations and prayers are the best way to make a difference.

“After the earthquake, the people affected, they have nothing right now. We should just pray for them. That will help,” said Mina Eksi.

The students say if you would like to donate to those effected, the Turkish organizations linked below are best, because proceeds go directly to those impacted.

KIZILAY

AFAD

AKUT