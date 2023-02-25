UNCW Ukrainian exchange student organizes Candlelight vigil to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday night marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Pentagon also announced a two billion dollar security assistance on Friday package to aid Ukraine in remembrance of this anniversary.

In downtown Wilmington, many of the Ukrainian Community decided to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion themselves.

City Hall was lit up by a candlelight vigil in an effort to show pride for their country and people.

Many attendees of this event showed up wearing yellow and blue, Ukraines’ flags colors. There were also paintings displayed on the steps of City Hall, as many flooded the streets with their family, friends and Ukrainian spirit.

Ukrainian songs were sung joining the community as one.

Olha Novikova, a UNCW Ukrainian exchange student, said “It’s truly touching. The most touching is that half of those people I actually know and half of them I don’t. And it shows me that, just, I know a lot of people in Wilmington who care about me and my country. Either or. Or both. And there are more people who I don’t know yet who care about my country.”

Novikova also said she was pleased with the turnout as it included both friends and strangers. She said Wilmington overall has been really welcoming as she attempts to adjust to life in America as a foreign exchange student.

Novikova organized this event in hopes to gather everyone together as one. She did exactly as that, as the community marked the one year anniversary of her war torn home country.

Barbara Bakowycz, a Ukrainian Wilmington resident and friend of Novikova, helped her to plan this event.

Bakowycz said, “The idea was calling it a year of resilience because of all that’s happened in Ukraine. There are people here who recently arrived from Ukraine for safety, who were sponsored by family or relatives. And there are those of us like me who have been born here.”

Attendees closed the night by praying a Ukrainian prayer, they said they have not lost hope.