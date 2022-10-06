United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents

The United Way of the Cape Fear has received a large grant (Photo: United Way of Cape Fear Area)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc.

Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.

For sixty years, the Center has worked with older, low-income job seekers overlooked by traditional workforce programs. Both directly and through a nationwide network of local partners, the Center empowers older job seekers to attain in-demand skills, overcome barriers to employment, and secure employment.

“Older adults will soon be the largest single segment of the American workforce,” Center for Workforce Inclusion CEO Gary A. Officer said. “It is an economic necessity that we ensure our older jobseekers are equipped with the tools required to be successful in the workforce. Therefore, I am very pleased to continue our support of the United Way of the Cape Fear Area for the 45th consecutive year.”